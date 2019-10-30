Future Islands’ Samuel T. Herring Joins PBDY on New Song “Tears or Rain”: Listen

L.A.-based producer and DJ PBDY is releasing his debut album Careworn on November 15 via Brainfeeder. Today, he’s shared “Tears or Rain,” a new song on the album that features Future Islands frontman Samuel T. Herring. Have a listen below.

PBDY’s new album also features Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, Tortoise’s Jeff Parker, Anika, Salami Rose Joe Louis, and more. Samuel T. Herring recently released a new rap album under his Hemlock Ernst pseudonym: Back at the House is a collaboration with producer Kenny Segal.