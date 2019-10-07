Galaxie 500’s Dean Wareham Covers David Berman for New Tribute Album: Listen

Dean Wareham, the former frontman of Galaxie 500, has shared a cover of Purple Mountains’ recent track “Snow Is Falling in Manhattan.” The song is part of a new David Berman tribute album, which was released today by Section26. Approaching Perfection: A Tribute to DC Berman is a massive compilation created in memory of the late Berman. In addition to Wareham’s contribution, it features covers by Adam Green, Jad Fair, Jeffrey Lewis, Kyle Forester, Pete Astor, Robert Scott, and many more. Give it a listen below (via Stereogum).

David Berman died earlier this year. Since his passing, countless artists have paid their respects to his highly influential body of work. In August, Bill Callahan covered two Silver Jews songs at his concert in New York. Stephen Malkmus—Berman’s former bandmate—also paid tribute to the late artist at show in Glasgow last month.

