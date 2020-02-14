Gang of Four Announce New EP Recorded Before Andy Gill’s Death

Gang of Four have announced This Heaven Gives Me Migraines, a new EP that includes recordings that Andy Gill made before he died. The EP includes re-recordings of three songs from the band’s catalog: “Natural’s Not in It” (1979), “The Dying Rays” (2015), and “Toreador” (2019). It also has two spoken interludes from Gill. Listen to the new version of “The Dying Rays” below (via Rolling Stone).

The This Heaven Gives Me Migraines EP is out February 26. Gang of Four singer John “Gaoler” Sterry said in a press release:

This collection of songs was recorded just before Andy died and it was

his intention to get these out—to represent the way we played them on

tour, late last year. All three songs were recorded in Andy’s home

studio in London and there’s a fly-on-the-wall intimacy to this EP;

from the song selection to the snippets of spoken word.

Andy Gill’s wife Catherin Mayer added:

From the hospital, Andy continued to give final notes on mixes of

music that he looked forward to releasing. Since his death, I have

been working with the band to fulfill his vision. The only change we

have made is to include on the EP two brief recordings of Andy

speaking, both, in different ways, essence of Andy.

Andy Gill died on February 1 at the age of 64. Read “Remembering Gang of Four’s Andy Gill, Who Ripped Punk to Shreds” on the Pitch.

This Heaven Gives Me Migraines EP:

01 Anthrax (Andy speaks)

02 The Dying Rays (2020)

03 Natural’s Not in It

04 Toreador

05 Purple in Nature (Andy speaks)