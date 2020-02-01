Gang of Four’s Andy Gill Dead at 64

Gang of Four founding member and guitarist Andy Gill has died, as the band has disclosed via social media in a statement. “This is so hard for us to write, but our friend and Supreme Leader has died today,” the statement reads. “Andy’s final tour in November was the only way he was ever really going to bow out; with a Stratocaster around his neck, creaming with feedback and deafening the front row.” According to representatives, Gill passed away following a “short respiratory illness.” He was 64 years old. Find the full statement from the band below.