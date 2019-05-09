Georgia Anne Muldrow Announces New Album VWETO II, Shares New Song: Listen

Los Angeles singer, songwriter, and producer Georgia Anne Muldrow has announced a new album. It’s called VWETO II, and it arrives June 21 via Mello Music Group. Muldrow’s follow-up to 2018’s Overload is a 16-track instrumental album, written, produced, and mixed by Muldrow. Listen to early single “Emo Blues” below, and scroll down for the cover art.

Of the new album, Muldrow said in a press release: “VWETO II is an astral funk laden mindscape. best used for long term discussions, late night car ciphers, deep contemplation, clearing the air after an argument or starting a brand new day. repeat as needed. Uhuru.”

