Gesaffelstein Drops New NOVO SONIC SYSTEM EP: Listen

Gesaffelstein has shared a new six-song EP called NOVO SONIC SYSTEM. It follows his latest album Hyperion. Hear the EP below.

Hyperion arrived back in March. It featured contributions from the Weeknd (“Lost in the Fire”), Pharrell (“Blast Off”), Haim (“So Bad”), and others. Gesaffelstein heads out on a U.S. tour in November. Check out his schedule below. Get tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.) Earlier this year, Gesaffelstein performed at Coachella.

Gesaffelstein:

11-07 San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

11-08 Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Expo Hall

11-09 Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Expo Hall

11-10 San Diego, CA – The Park at Petco Park

11-13 Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

11-15 Detroit, MI – The Masonic

11-16 Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

11-20 Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston

11-22 Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

11-13 Washington, DC – The Anthem

11-27 Atlanta, GA – Coco-Cola Roxy