Girl Talk and Young Nudy Share New Song “No Problem”: Listen

Girl Talk (aka Gregg Gillis) and Young Nudy have released a new collaborative track called “No Problem.” Check it out below, along with a night-vision-tinted video directed by T Money.

The new song follows Gillis’ collaboration with T-Pain and Tory Lanez, “Getcha Roll On,” which arrived earlier this year. He also collaborated with Flatbush Zombies’ Erick the Architect on 2018’s “Trouble in Paradise.”

Nudy has had a busy 2019, releasing music with J Cole (“Down Bad”), Megan Thee Stallion (“Shotta”), Lil Uzi Vert (“Extendo”), and 21 Savage (“Mister”). His collaborative record with Pi’erre Bourne, Sli’merre, was released in May.

Read “Young Nudy Is Putting the Bullshit Behind Him” on Levels.