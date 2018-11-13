Girlpool Announce New Album, Share New Song “Hire”: Listen

Girlpool have announced a new album called What Chaos Is Imaginary. It’s out February 1 (via Anti-). They have also shared a new single called “Hire.” Listen below. Scroll down for the tracklist and album cover.
What Chaos Is Imaginary is the follow-up to Girlpool’s 2017 record Powerplant. In addition to “Hire,” it includes the previously released tracks “Lucy’s” and “Where You Sink.”
Next spring, Girlpool head out on a North American tour with Hatchie. Find the dates at their website. Tickets are available here.
What Chaos Is Imaginary:
01 Lucy’s
02 Stale Device
03 Where You Sink
04 Hire
05 Pretty
06 Chemical Freeze
07 All Blacked Out
08 Lucky Joke
09 Minute in Your Mind
10 What Chaos Is Imaginary
11 Hoax and the Shrine
12 Swamp and Bay
13 Josephs Dad
14 Roses