Girlpool Announce New Album, Share New Song “Hire”: Listen

Girlpool have announced a new album called What Chaos Is Imaginary. It’s out February 1 (via Anti-). They have also shared a new single called “Hire.” Listen below. Scroll down for the tracklist and album cover.

What Chaos Is Imaginary is the follow-up to Girlpool’s 2017 record Powerplant. In addition to “Hire,” it includes the previously released tracks “Lucy’s” and “Where You Sink.”

Next spring, Girlpool head out on a North American tour with Hatchie. Find the dates at their website. Tickets are available here.

What Chaos Is Imaginary:

01 Lucy’s

02 Stale Device

03 Where You Sink

04 Hire

05 Pretty

06 Chemical Freeze

07 All Blacked Out

08 Lucky Joke

09 Minute in Your Mind

10 What Chaos Is Imaginary

11 Hoax and the Shrine

12 Swamp and Bay

13 Josephs Dad

14 Roses