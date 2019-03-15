Glastonbury 2019 Lineup Announced: The Cure, the Killers, Janet Jackson, More

The lineup for Glastonbury 2019 has been announced. Pyramid Stage headliners the Cure and the Killers join previously announced headliner Stormzy. The rest of the lineup features Janet Jackson, Tame Impala, Lauryn Hill, Vampire Weekend, Christine and the Queens, the Streets, Rosalía, Hot Chip, Lizzo, Sharon Van Etten, Little Simz, Kamasi Washington, Jorja Smith, the Chemical Brothers, Cat Power, Neneh Cherry, Low, Kurt Vile, Interpol, and more, in addition to the previously announced Janelle Monáe and Kylie Minogue. See the lineup poster below; more acts will be announced ahead of the festival, which runs from June 26-30 at Worthy Farm near Pilton, Somerset.

