gnash – imagine if (music video)

Starring:
Garrett Nash – http://instagram.com/gnash
Hannah Jean Wood – http://instagram.com/HannahJeanWood
Director: DJay Brawner – http://djaybrawner.com
Production Company: Tuff Contender – http://tuffcontender.com
Producer: David Johnson
Editor: Dan Centrone
(intro / hook)
if i could go back
just for a night
i would see the future
& i’d make it alright
oh darling if life was a movie
i’d hit rewind
imagine if i knew how to turn back time
(verse 1)
imagine if i never messed up
imagine if we never even broke up
imagine if i had the power to control the voices in my head
& i could tell them all to shut the fuck up
imagine if i never told a lie
imagine if i knew how to always get it right
imagine if i wasn’t such a coward
& i had the courage hidden somewhere in my heart to look u in the eye
(hook)
if i could go back
just for a night
i would see the future
& i’d make it alright
oh darling if life was a movie
i’d hit rewind
imagine if i knew how to turn back time
i was thinkin like
aye-oh aye-oh aye okay
lost our love in the mess we made
aye-oh aye-oh aye okay
if tomorrow was yesterday
(verse 2)
i wonder if i saw your face again
would u be a stranger or would we be more than friends?
would this be the beginning
or the long & winding road that takes us all the way around until the very bitter end?
imagine if we never felt fear
imagine we were brave enough to never hide the tears
imagine if i didn’t have to worry about everything around me
& my sanity was actually here
i just got so caught up in the moment
didn’t even realize we were broken
(hook)
if i could go back
just for a night
i would see the future
& i’d make it alright
oh darling if life was a movie
i’d hit rewind
imagine if i knew how to turn back time
i was thinkin like
aye-oh aye-oh aye okay
lost our love in the mess we made
aye-oh aye-oh aye okay
if tomorrow was yesterday
i was thinkin like
aye-oh aye-oh aye okay
lost our love in the mess we made
aye-oh aye-oh aye okay
(bridge)
imagine what the world be like
if everybody stayed in love
if everybody stayed offline
imagine what the world be like
imagine what the world be like
yeah
imagine what the world be like
if everybody stayed in love
if everybody stayed offline
imagine what the world be like
imagine what the world be like
but until then
(hook)
if i could go back
just for a night
i would see the future
& i’d make it alright
oh darling if life was a movie
i’d hit rewind
imagine if i knew how to turn back time
