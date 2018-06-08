gnash – imagine if (music video)

download/stream: https://gnash.lnk.to/imagineifID

join the broken hearts club: http://gnash.us/brokenheartsclub

Starring:

Garrett Nash – http://instagram.com/gnash

Hannah Jean Wood – http://instagram.com/HannahJeanWood

Director: DJay Brawner – http://djaybrawner.com

Production Company: Tuff Contender – http://tuffcontender.com

Producer: David Johnson

Editor: Dan Centrone

(intro / hook)

if i could go back

just for a night

i would see the future

& i’d make it alright

oh darling if life was a movie

i’d hit rewind

imagine if i knew how to turn back time

(verse 1)

imagine if i never messed up

imagine if we never even broke up

imagine if i had the power to control the voices in my head

& i could tell them all to shut the fuck up

imagine if i never told a lie

imagine if i knew how to always get it right

imagine if i wasn’t such a coward

& i had the courage hidden somewhere in my heart to look u in the eye

(hook)

if i could go back

just for a night

i would see the future

& i’d make it alright

oh darling if life was a movie

i’d hit rewind

imagine if i knew how to turn back time

i was thinkin like

aye-oh aye-oh aye okay

lost our love in the mess we made

aye-oh aye-oh aye okay

if tomorrow was yesterday

(verse 2)

i wonder if i saw your face again

would u be a stranger or would we be more than friends?

would this be the beginning

or the long & winding road that takes us all the way around until the very bitter end?

imagine if we never felt fear

imagine we were brave enough to never hide the tears

imagine if i didn’t have to worry about everything around me

& my sanity was actually here

i just got so caught up in the moment

didn’t even realize we were broken

(hook)

if i could go back

just for a night

i would see the future

& i’d make it alright

oh darling if life was a movie

i’d hit rewind

imagine if i knew how to turn back time

i was thinkin like

aye-oh aye-oh aye okay

lost our love in the mess we made

aye-oh aye-oh aye okay

if tomorrow was yesterday

i was thinkin like

aye-oh aye-oh aye okay

lost our love in the mess we made

aye-oh aye-oh aye okay

(bridge)

imagine what the world be like

if everybody stayed in love

if everybody stayed offline

imagine what the world be like

imagine what the world be like

yeah

imagine what the world be like

if everybody stayed in love

if everybody stayed offline

imagine what the world be like

imagine what the world be like

but until then

(hook)

if i could go back

just for a night

i would see the future

& i’d make it alright

oh darling if life was a movie

i’d hit rewind

imagine if i knew how to turn back time



source

Comments