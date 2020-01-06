Golden Globes 2020: Elton John Wins Best Original Song for Rocketman

Elton John and longtime songwriting partner Bernie Taupin have won the award for Best Original Song at this year’s Golden Globes. Their Rocketman track “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again”—performed by John and lead actor Taron Egerton—beat out Beyoncé’s “Spirit” (The Lion King), “Into the Unknown” (Frozen II), Cynthia Erivo’s “Stand Up” (Harriet), and Taylor Swift’s Andrew Lloyd Webber collaboration “Beautiful Ghosts” (Cats). See the full list of nominees and winners here.

Elton John and Tim Rice took home the Best Original Song Golden Globe back in 1995 for their iconic Lion King ballad “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.”

