Grammy Nominations 2020: See Full List of Nominees Here

The nominees for the 2020 Grammy Awards are being announced today. Who will pick up nominations for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist? Stay tuned here for more information. The Grammys take place on January 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. They’ll be hosted by Alicia Keys and will air live on CBS.

At last year’s Grammys, Kacey Musgraves won Album of the Year, Childish Gambino won both Song and Record of the Year, and Dua Lipa won Best New Artist. Cardi B, St. Vincent, Beck, Ariana Grande, and Drake were also among last year’s winners.

Album of the Year

Bon Iver – i,i

Lana Del Rey – Norman Fucking Rockwell!

Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go

H.E.R. – I Used to Know Her

Lil Nas X – 7

Lizzo – Cuz I Love You

Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride

Record of the Year

Bon Iver – Hey Ma

Billie Eilish – Bad Guy

Ariana Grande – 7 rings

H.E.R. – Hard Place

Khalid – Talk

Lil Nas X – Old Town Road

Lizzo – Truth Hurts

Post Malone – Sunflower

Song of the Year

Lady Gaga – Always Remember Us This Way

Billie Eilish – Bad Guy

Brandi Carlile – Bring My Flowers Now

H.E.R. – Hard Place

Taylor Swift – Lover

Lana Del Rey – Norman Fucking Rockwell

Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Love

Lizzo – Truth Hurts

Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Best Pop Solo Performance

Beyoncé – Spirit

Billie Eilish – Bad Guy

Ariana Grande – 7 rings

Lizzo – Truth Hurts

Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down

Best Rap Album

Dreamville – Revenge of the Dreamers III

Meek Mill – Championships

21 Savage – I Am > I Was

Tyler, the Creator – IGOR

YBN Cordae – The Lost Boy

Best R&B Performance

Daniel Caesar – Love Again [ft. Brandy]

H.E.R. – Couldn’t Been Her [ft. Bryson Tiller]

Lizzo – Exactly How I Feel [ft. Gucci Mane]

Lucky Daye – Roll Some Mo

Anderson .Paak – Come Home [ft. Andre 3000]