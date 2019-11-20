Grammy Nominations 2020: See Full List of Nominees Here

The nominees for the 2020 Grammy Awards are being announced today. Who will pick up nominations for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist? Stay tuned here for more information. The Grammys take place on January 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. They’ll be hosted by Alicia Keys and will air live on CBS.
At last year’s Grammys, Kacey Musgraves won Album of the Year, Childish Gambino won both Song and Record of the Year, and Dua Lipa won Best New Artist. Cardi B, St. Vincent, Beck, Ariana Grande, and Drake were also among last year’s winners.
Album of the Year
Bon Iver – i,i
Lana Del Rey – Norman Fucking Rockwell!
Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go
H.E.R. – I Used to Know Her
Lil Nas X – 7
Lizzo – Cuz I Love You
Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride
Record of the Year
Bon Iver – Hey Ma
Billie Eilish – Bad Guy
Ariana Grande – 7 rings
H.E.R. – Hard Place
Khalid – Talk
Lil Nas X – Old Town Road
Lizzo – Truth Hurts
Post Malone – Sunflower
Song of the Year
Lady Gaga – Always Remember Us This Way
Billie Eilish – Bad Guy
Brandi Carlile – Bring My Flowers Now
H.E.R. – Hard Place
Taylor Swift – Lover
Lana Del Rey – Norman Fucking Rockwell
Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Love
Lizzo – Truth Hurts
Best New Artist
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
Best Pop Solo Performance
Beyoncé – Spirit
Billie Eilish – Bad Guy
Ariana Grande – 7 rings
Lizzo – Truth Hurts
Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down
Best Rap Album
Dreamville – Revenge of the Dreamers III
Meek Mill – Championships
21 Savage – I Am > I Was
Tyler, the Creator – IGOR
YBN Cordae – The Lost Boy
Best R&B Performance
Daniel Caesar – Love Again [ft. Brandy]
H.E.R. – Couldn’t Been Her [ft. Bryson Tiller]
Lizzo – Exactly How I Feel [ft. Gucci Mane]
Lucky Daye – Roll Some Mo
Anderson .Paak – Come Home [ft. Andre 3000]