Grammy Winners 2020: The Full List

The 2020 Grammy Awards are finally here. The show is taking place today in Los Angeles. Find the full list of winners, which we’ll be updating in real time throughout the night, below.

Lizzo led this year’s nominations with eight nods including Album, Record, and Song of the Year, as well as Best New Artist. Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X each received six nominations. Alicia Keys is hosting the show, which is set to feature performances from Lizzo, Eilish, Lil Nas X, BTS, Rosalía, Aerosmith, and Tyler, the Creator, among others. Find out how to watch and live stream the premiere ceremony (where most of the awards will be handed out), the red carpet special, and the televised show here.

Best Country Album

Tanya Tucker – While I’m Livin’

Best Country Song

Tanya Tucker – “Bring My Flowers Now”

Best Country Solo Performance

Willie Nelson – “Ride Me Back Home”

Best Latin Jazz Album

Chick Corea & the Spanish Heart Band – Antidote

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Brian Lynch Big Band – The Omni-american Book Club

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Brad Mehldau – Finding Gabriel

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Esperanza Spalding – 12 Little Spells

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Randy Brecker – “Sozinho”

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Jacob Collier Featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest – “All Night Long”

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Jacob Collier – “Moon River”

Best Instrumental Composition

John Williams – “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite”

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Rodrigo y Gabriela – Mettavolution

Best Dance/Electronic Album

The Chemical Brothers – No Geography

Best Dance Recording

The Chemical Brothers – “Got to Keep On”

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

Michelle Obama – Becoming

Best Children’s Music Album

Jon Samson – Ageless Songs For the Child Archetype

Best Reggae Album

Koffee – Rapture

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Ranky Tanky – Good Time

Best Folk Album

Patty Griffin – Patty Griffin

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Gary Clark Jr. – This Land

Best Traditional Blues Album

Delbert McClinton & Self-made Men – Tall, Dark & Handsome

Best Bluegrass Album

Michael Cleveland – Tall Fiddler

Best New Age Album

Peter Kater – Wings

Best Music Film

Beyoncé – Homecoming

Best Music Video

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Official Movie)”

Best Immersive Audio Album

Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor – Lux

Best Remixed Recording

Madonna – “I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix)”

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Best Historical Album

Pete Seeger – Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection

Best Album Notes

Steve Greenberg – Stax ’68: A Memphis Story

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Various Artists – Woodstock: Back to the Garden – The Definitive 50th Anniversary

Best Recording Package

Chris Cornell – Chris Cornell

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Lady Gaga – “I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version)”

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Chernobyl

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

