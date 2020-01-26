Grammy Winners 2020: The Full List

The 2020 Grammy Awards are finally here. The show is taking place today in Los Angeles. Find the full list of winners, which we’ll be updating in real time throughout the night, below.
Lizzo led this year’s nominations with eight nods including Album, Record, and Song of the Year, as well as Best New Artist. Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X each received six nominations. Alicia Keys is hosting the show, which is set to feature performances from Lizzo, Eilish, Lil Nas X, BTS, Rosalía, Aerosmith, and Tyler, the Creator, among others. Find out how to watch and live stream the premiere ceremony (where most of the awards will be handed out), the red carpet special, and the televised show here.
Best Country Album
Tanya Tucker – While I’m Livin’
Best Country Song
Tanya Tucker – “Bring My Flowers Now”
Best Country Solo Performance
Willie Nelson – “Ride Me Back Home”
Best Latin Jazz Album
Chick Corea & the Spanish Heart Band – Antidote
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Brian Lynch Big Band – The Omni-american Book Club
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Brad Mehldau – Finding Gabriel
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Esperanza Spalding – 12 Little Spells
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
Randy Brecker – “Sozinho”
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
Jacob Collier Featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest – “All Night Long”
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
Jacob Collier – “Moon River”
Best Instrumental Composition
John Williams – “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite”
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Rodrigo y Gabriela – Mettavolution
Best Dance/Electronic Album
The Chemical Brothers – No Geography
Best Dance Recording
The Chemical Brothers – “Got to Keep On”
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
Michelle Obama – Becoming
Best Children’s Music Album
Jon Samson – Ageless Songs For the Child Archetype
Best Reggae Album
Koffee – Rapture
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Ranky Tanky – Good Time
Best Folk Album
Patty Griffin – Patty Griffin
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Gary Clark Jr. – This Land
Best Traditional Blues Album
Delbert McClinton & Self-made Men – Tall, Dark & Handsome
Best Bluegrass Album
Michael Cleveland – Tall Fiddler
Best New Age Album
Peter Kater – Wings
Best Music Film
Beyoncé – Homecoming
Best Music Video
Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Official Movie)”
Best Immersive Audio Album
Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor – Lux
Best Remixed Recording
Madonna – “I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix)”
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Best Historical Album
Pete Seeger – Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection
Best Album Notes
Steve Greenberg – Stax ’68: A Memphis Story
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Various Artists – Woodstock: Back to the Garden – The Definitive 50th Anniversary
Best Recording Package
Chris Cornell – Chris Cornell
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Lady Gaga – “I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version)”
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Chernobyl
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
