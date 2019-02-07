Grammys 2019: Kendrick, Drake, and Childish Gambino Turned Down Performances, Producer Says

Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and Childish Gambino all turned down performance slots at this year’s Grammy Awards, producer Ken Ehrlich told The New York Times. According to the Times, representatives for those three artists also “declined to comment on whether they would attend the show.” Pitchfork has reached out to reps for Kendrick, Drake, and Childish Gambino for more information.

Kendrick is up for eight Grammys in total this year, including Record of the Year (“All the Stars” with SZA), Album of the Year, and Song of the Year. Drake has seven nominations this year, including those three aforementioned categories. Gambino, meanwhile, is up for five awards, including Song of the Year and Record of the Year (“This Is America”).

