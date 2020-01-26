Grammys 2020: 21 Savage and J. Cole Win Best Rap Song for “a lot”

21 Savage and J. Cole have won the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Rap Song. Their track “a lot” beat out songs by YBN Cordae (“Bad Idea”), Rick Ross (“Gold Roses”), the late Nipsey Hussle (“Racks in the Middle”), and DaBaby (“Suge”).

In addition to Best Rap Song, 21 Savage was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2020 Grammys for i am > i was. Last year, Savage was detained by ICE for being “unlawfully present in the U.S.” owing to his having been born in the United Kingdom. At last year’s ceremony, Childish Gambino producer Ludwig Göransson shouted out 21 Savage while accepting the award for Record of the Year.

