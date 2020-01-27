Grammys 2020: Billie Eilish Wins Best Pop Vocal Album

Billie Eilish has won the 2020 Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?, her debut LP. She won the award over Beyoncé (The Lion King: The Gift), Ariana Grande (thank u, next), Ed Sheeran (No.6 Collaborations Project), and Taylor Swift (Lover). Eilish is up for six awards this year, including Album of the Year.

Check out “How Billie Eilish Became an ASMR Icon” on the Pitch. Follow all of Pitchfork’s coverage of the 2020 Grammys.

Watch Billie Eilish on Pitchfork’s “Over/Under”: