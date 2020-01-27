Grammys 2020: Billie Eilish Wins Record of the Year for “bad guy”

Tonight at the 2020 Grammy Awards, Billie Eilish won Record of the Year for her single “bad guy.” She picked up the win over songs by Bon Iver (“Hey, Ma”), Ariana Grande (“7 rings”), Lil Nas X (“Old Town Road (Remix)”), Swae Lee and Post Malone (“Sunflower”), Lizzo (“Truth Hurts”), Khalid (“Talk”), and H.E.R. (“Hard Place”). She’s the youngest artist to ever win Record of the Year. When accepting the award, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas simply said, “thank you.”

Earlier tonight, Billie Eilish took home the awards for Album of the Year for her debut LP WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?, Best New Artist, and Song of the Year for “bad guy.” Eilish’s debut also took home the award for Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.

