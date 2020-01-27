Grammys 2020: Billie Eilish’s Brother Finneas Wins Producer of the Year

Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas has won Producer of the Year, Non-Classical at the 2020 Grammys. He picked up the 2020 Grammy over Ricky Reed, the Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach, John Hill, and Jack Antonoff. He is a first-time nominee in the category.

While the Grammys recognized his competitors for working on multiple projects with various artists, FINNEAS was nominated solely for his contributions to Billie Eilish’s WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?.

Coming up, Billie Eilish and Finneas will release their song for the No Time to Die.

