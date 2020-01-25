Grammys 2020: FKA twigs to Perform Prince Tribute

FKA twigs will perform Sunday night at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, where she’ll take the stage with Sheila E. and Usher for a tribute to the late Prince. twigs said that she would join the previously-announced homage to the Purple One during an interview with Apple Music’s Beats 1 radio show.

FKA twigs has been nominated for one Grammy Award this year; her “Cellophane” visual is up for Best Music Video. Read Pitchfork’s Cover Story “The Sacred and Profane Genius of FKA twigs.”

