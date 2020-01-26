Grammys 2020: Lady Gaga Wins Best Song for Visual Media

At the 2020 Grammy Awards tonight, Lady Gaga won Best Song Written for Visual Media for “I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version).” The Star Is Born song beat out tracks by Thom Yorke, Beyoncé, Randy Newman, and Dolly Parton.

At this year’s ceremony, the soundtrack to A Star Is Born received the award for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media. Additionally, “Always Remember Us This Way” is up for Song of the Year.

