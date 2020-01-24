Grammys 2020: Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, BTS, Diplo, and More to Perform “Old Town Road”

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus will perform their massive “Old Town Road” at the 2020 Grammys, the Recording Academy has announced. Joining them for the performance, dubbed “Old Town Road All-Stars,” will be K-pop superstars BTS, Diplo, and 13-year-old country singer Mason Ramsey, all of whom have remixed the song. The Recording Academy also promises “other special guests” for the performance.

The Recording Academy has also announced that the show will include an all-star rendition of the Fame song “I Sing the Body Electric.” That performance will feature Camila Cabello, Gary Clark Jr., John Legend, Debbie Allen, Joshua Bell, Common, Misty Copeland, Lang Lang, Cyndi Lauper, Ben Platt, and the War and Treaty (the duo of Michael and Tanya Trotter). According to a press release, the Fame performance is meant as “a tribute to longtime Grammy executive producer Ken Ehrlich [that will] acknowledge the importance of music education in schools.”

Lil Nas X is up for seven Grammys at this year’s ceremony, including three for “Old Town Road (Remix)”: Record of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Best Music Video. Follow all of Pitchfork’s coverage of the 2020 Grammys.

Watch Lil Nas X on Pitchfork’s “Over/Under”: