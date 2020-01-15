Grammys 2020: ROSALÍA, Run-D.M.C. With Aerosmith, More to Perform

The Recording Academy has announced more performers for the 2020 Grammys. The new additions to lineup are: ROSALÍA, Camila Cabello, H.E.R., Jonas Brothers, Charlie Wilson, Bonnie Raitt (who will pay tribute to John Prine), and Run-D.M.C., who will perform with Aerosmith. They join previously announced acts like Tyler, the Creator, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Ariana Grande, and Demi Lovato.

The Grammys air on CBS on Sunday, January 26 at 8 p.m. Eastern. Follow all of Pitchfork’s coverage of the 2020 Grammys.