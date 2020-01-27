Grammys 2020: Watch Aerosmith and Run-D.M.C. Perform “Walk This Way”

Aerosmith and Run-D.M.C. took the stage tonight at the 2020 Grammy Awards to perform a career-spanning medley including “Livin’ on the Edge” and their crossover hit “Walk This Way” with Run-D.M.C.

Aerosmith were honored at this year’s ceremony with the MusiCares Person of the Year in recognition of their musical achievements as well as their philanthropic efforts, including Steven Tyler’s Janie’s Fund, which provides support to girls and women who have suffered abuse and neglect. Past MusiCares honorees include Dolly Parton, Fleetwood Mac, and Tom Petty.

