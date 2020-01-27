Grammys 2020: Watch Billie Eilish Perform “when the party’s over”

Billie Eilish took the stage tonight at the 2020 Grammy Awards for a performance of “when the party’s over” off her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. She was accompanied by her brother and producer FINNEAS on keys and backing vocals. Watch it go down below.

Eilish is up for six Grammys tonight: Album of the Year, Record of the year (“bad guy”), Song of the Year (“bad guy”), Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance (“bad guy”), and Best Pop Vocal Album. Eilish is also the youngest artist ever to be nominated in all four major categories (AOTY, SOTY, ROTY, and Best New Artist). Earlier in the evening, Eilish’s debut took home the award for Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical. Plus, FINNEAS won Producer of the Year, Non-Classical.

Follow all of Pitchfork’s coverage of the 2020 Grammy Awards.