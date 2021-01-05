Grammys 2021 Postponed | Pitchfork

The 2021 Grammy Awards have been postponed from the originally scheduled date of January 31, Rolling Stone, Variety, and The New York Times report. The Recording Academy has yet to announce the new date, but sources speaking to RS said that the organizers are aiming to hold the ceremony in March. The reported postponement is due to COVID-19 concerns. Pitchfork has reached out to representatives for the Recording Academy.

According to Rolling Stone, the Academy was planning to hold the Grammys without an audience or nominated artists, with only presenters and performing artists attending. Last June, it was announced that the Academy Awards would be postponed from their original date of February 28 to April 25.

