Green Day Announce New Graphic Novel Last of the American Girls

Green Day have co-authored a new book called Last of the American Girls. The graphic novel, co-authored and illustrated by Frank Caruso, is out October 29 via Dey Street Books. Check out the book cover below.

Green Day’s book is inspired by “Last of the American Girls,” a single from their 2009 LP 21st Century Breakdown. A product description for the graphic novel states: “Celebrating true rebel girls—girls who push back, girls who use their voice, girls who say no—Last of the American Girls takes on both the establishment and the upwardly mobile, espousing an infectious spirit that has never been more relevant.”

