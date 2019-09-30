Green Day Announce NHL Partnership

Green Day have announced a new two-year promotional partnership with the NHL. You can watch a promo clip that features the new song “Fire, Ready, Aim” below.

“Fire, Ready, Aim” will be used as the theme song for Wednesday Night Hockey, which starts with a match between the New Jersey Devils and the Philadelphia Flyers on October 9. Green Day announced a new album, Father of All…, in mid-September. It’s out February 7, 2020, and they’ve already released the title track as a single. The band is releasing a new graphic novel titled Last of the American Girls at the end of October. Next summer, they’ll embark on the Hella Mega Tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer.