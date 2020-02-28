Green Day Postpone Asian Tour Over Coronavirus

Green Day have called off a string of March tour dates in Asia “due to the health + travel concerns with coronavirus.” The posted a statement announcing that their upcoming performances are postponed, which you can read it in full below.

Green Day’s postponement came on the heels of BTS canceling a handful of April concerts in Seoul, citing similar health concerns. ‘We know it sucks, as we were looking forward to seeing you all, but hold on to your tickets we’ll be announcing the new dates very soon,” the band wrote. Green Day’s summertime Hella Mega Tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer has not been affected.