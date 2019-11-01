GRID Share New Song With Lydia Lunch: Listen

New York noise-jazz trio GRID have teamed up with singer and poet Lydia Lunch for a new song. It’s called “Stranglehold : The World According to Herbert Huncke” and you can hear it below.

“Stranglehold” is an homage to American beat writer Herbert Huncke, who inspired William S. Burroughs, Allen Ginsberg, Jack Kerouac, and others.

GRID’s last studio album was their 2017 self-titled LP. Lydia Lunch is the subject of forthcoming documentary Lydia Lunch: The War Is Never Over, which premieres November 9 at IFC in New York.

