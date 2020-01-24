Grimes Confirms Pregnancy | Pitchfork

Grimes has confirmed that she is pregnant. The artist first posted a photo of herself on Instagram on January 8 that appeared to reveal the news. The uncensored nude image was then taken down from Instagram, but she uploaded the below alternate version. “The photo is so much less feral without the nipples,” she wrote in a comment on the since-deleted post. “Plus being knocked up is a very feral & war-like state of being. Might as well be what it is.” Grimes shared another apparent pregnancy photo on January 8.

Earlier this week, Grimes launched social media accounts for War Nymph, which she called “a digital avatar that [she’s] been working on for over a year.” Amid tweets disputing a report about the purpose of War Nymph, Grimes confirmed she has a child on the way. “It is not a social media account for my unborn child,” she wrote. “Plz don’t try to create controversy about my baby, whose privacy I plan on protecting.”

Grimes has not divulged further details of her pregnancy, including the father of the child. She and Elon Musk revealed their relationship publicly in May 2018. Grimes has since discussed her relationship with Musk in various interviews.

Grimes is releasing her new album Miss Anthropocene on February 21. It’s led by “My Name Is Dark,” “We Appreciate Power,” “So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth,” and “Violence.”