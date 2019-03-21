Grimes Talks New Album, Elon Musk, More in Rare Interview

Grimes sat down for a new interview with Ryan Bradley for WSJ. Magazine. In the interview, she discussed her next studio album—Miss_Anthrop0cene—as well as her relationship with Elon Musk, “killing off” her Grimes persona, and more. The artist born Claire Boucher (who would now like to be referred to as “c”) wrote her follow-up to 2015’s Art Angels as a concept album about climate change.

“I want to make climate change fun. People don’t care about it, because we’re being guilted,” she told WSJ. Magazine. “I see the polar bear and want to kill myself. No one wants to look at it, you know? I want to make a reason to look at it. I want to make it beautiful.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Ryan Bradley writes that Grimes “nearly collapse[d] on the floor in a long, pained groan” when he mentioned Elon Musk. “Don’t tell him I groaned just now,” she said. “I groaned out of, I don’t know, feminism. I mean, he’s a super-interesting goddamn person.” Later, she said, “And look, I love him,” and “he’s great.”

Reached via email, Elon Musk told WSJ. Magazine, “I love c’s wild fae artistic creativity and hyper intense work ethic.”

Miss_Anthrop0cene is slated to come out this summer, according to WSJ. Magazine. (The article refers to the album as “Miss_ Anthropocine.”) Grimes stated that, in addition to ceasing use of her birth name, she plans to “kill” her primary artist persona off as well. “It will be a public execution followed by—by something else. I shouldn’t say yet,” she said. “I’m super bound by the limits I’ve set for myself [with Grimes]. It would be easier for me if I wasn’t stuck with the branding I made in 2009, you know?”

To date, Grimes has released one song from the new album, “We Appreciate Power.” She recently put out a new demo, “Pretty Dark,” and joined Bring Me the Horizon on their song “nihilist blues.”

