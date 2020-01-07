Guided by Voices Announce New Album and Tour, Share New Song “Volcano”: Listen

Guided by Voices have announced a new album and shared a new song. Below, take a listen to “Volcano” from Surrender Your Poppy Field and check out the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Surrender Your Poppy Field is out February 20 (via GBV Inc.). The record follows Guided by Voices’ 2019 releases Zeppelin Over China, Warp and Woof, and Sweating the Plague.

Surrender Your Poppy Field:

01 Year of the Hard Hitter

02 Volcano

03 Queen Parking Lot

04 Arthur Has Business Elsewhere

05 Cul-de-Sac Kids

06 Cat Beats a Drum

07 Windjammer

08 Steely Dodger

09 Stone Cold Moron

10 Physician

11 Man Called Blunder

12 Woah Nelly

13 Andre the Hawk

14 Always Gone

15 Next Sea Level

Guided by Voices:

04-03 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

04-04 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls

04-24 Bethlehem, PA – Musikfest Cafe

04-25 New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

05-01 Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival

05-02 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

05-08 San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theater

05-09 San Francisco, CA – The Regency

07-10 Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line Music Hall