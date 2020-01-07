Guided by Voices Announce New Album and Tour, Share New Song “Volcano”: Listen

Guided by Voices have announced a new album and shared a new song. Below, take a listen to “Volcano” from Surrender Your Poppy Field and check out the band’s upcoming tour dates.
Surrender Your Poppy Field is out February 20 (via GBV Inc.). The record follows Guided by Voices’ 2019 releases Zeppelin Over China, Warp and Woof, and Sweating the Plague.
Surrender Your Poppy Field:
01 Year of the Hard Hitter
02 Volcano
03 Queen Parking Lot
04 Arthur Has Business Elsewhere
05 Cul-de-Sac Kids
06 Cat Beats a Drum
07 Windjammer
08 Steely Dodger
09 Stone Cold Moron
10 Physician
11 Man Called Blunder
12 Woah Nelly
13 Andre the Hawk
14 Always Gone
15 Next Sea Level
Guided by Voices:
04-03 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar
04-04 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls
04-24 Bethlehem, PA – Musikfest Cafe
04-25 New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall
05-01 Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival
05-02 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
05-08 San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theater
05-09 San Francisco, CA – The Regency
07-10 Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line Music Hall