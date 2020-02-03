Guns N’ Roses Announce North American Tour

Guns N’ Roses will tour North America this summer. The new run of dates follows a previously announced run in Europe and South and Central America. The stadium and festival shows begin at Milwaukee’s Summerfest on July 4 and conclude at Missoula’s Grizzly Stadium on August 26. Check out their full itinerary below, and find tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

Last year, the band released a massive box set reissue of their 1987 debut, Appetite for Destruction. (It omitted the controversial “One in a Million.”) The band have been touring since reforming at Coachella in 2015.

Read “Revisiting the Magnificent Excess of Guns N’ Roses’ Use Your Illusion Video Trilogy” from the Pitch.

Guns N’ Roses:

03-14 Mexico City, Mexico – Vive Latino Festival

03-18 San Jose, Costa Rica – Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Ayma

03-21 Quito, Ecuador – Estadio Olimpico Atahualpa

03-24 Lima, Peru – Estadio Universidad San Marcos

03-27 Santiago, Chile – Lollapalooza

03-29 Buenos Aires, Argentina – Lollapalooza

04-03 Sao Paolo, Brazil – Lollapalooza

04-05 Bogota, Colombia – Estereo Picnic

04-08 Guatemala City, Guatemala – Estadio Cementos Progreso

04-11 Punta Cana, Dominican Republic – Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

05-20 Lisbon, Portugal – Passeio Martimo De Alges

05-23 Seville, Spain – Estadio Benito Villamarin

05-26 Munich, Germany – Olympiastadion

05-29 London, England – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

05-30 London, England – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

06-02 Hamburg, Germnany – Volksparkstadion

06-06 Solvesborg, Sweden – Sweden Rock Festival

06-09 Vienna, Austria – Ernst Happel Stadium

06-12 Firenze, Italy – Firenze Rocks

06-14 Berne, Switzerland – Stade de Suisse

06-17 Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy

06-19 Prague, Czechia – Letnany Airport

06-21 Landgraaf, Netherlands – Pinkpop

06-25 Glasgow, Scotland – Glasgow Green

06-27 Dublin, Ireland – Marlay Park

07-04 Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest

07-08 Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park

07-11 Detroit, MI – Comerica Park

07-13 Toronto, Canada – Rogers Centre

07-16 Washington, DC – Nationals Park

07-18 East Rutherford, NJ – Metlife Stadium

07-21 Boston, MA – Fenway Park

07-24 Minneapolis, MN – Target Field

07-26 Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

07-29 Commerce City, CO – Dick’s Sporting Good Park

08-02 Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park

08-05 San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park

08-8 Los Angeles, CA – Sofi Stadium

08-12 Atlanta, GA – Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

08-15 Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

08-18 Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

08-21 Indianapolis, IN – Lucas Oil Stadium

08-23 Fargo, ND – FargoDome

08-26 Missoula, MT – Grizzly Stadium