Gwen Stefani Announces LOVE.ANGEL.MUSIC.BABY. 15th Anniversary Reissue

Gwen Stefani’s debut solo album LOVE.ANGEL.MUSIC.BABY. was released in 2004. In honor of its 15th anniversary, Stefani has announced that the album is getting a remastered reissue. It’s out this Friday (November 22) via Interscope.

The 15th anniversary edition of the LP is remastered by Chris Gehringer, who’s worked with Rihanna, Drake, Lady Gaga, and more. In celebration of the reissue, Stefani will perform a medley of songs from Love.Angel.Music.Baby. on The Voice, where she is a coach. The episode airs Tuesday, November 26. Stefani is also releasing two items from the original Love.Angel.Music.Baby. merch collection.

Stefani’s last solo album was 2016’s This Is What the Truth Feels Like. Find out where the LOVE.ANGEL.MUSIC.BABY. hit single “Hollaback Girl” landed on Pitchfork’s list “The 200 Best Songs of the 2000s.”