Haim Enlist Childish Gambino, Charli XCX, Emma Stone for New “Hallelujah” Video: Watch

Haim have shared a new video for their song “Hallelujah.” The clip features fans singing along to the track, as well as contributions from their parents, Ezra Koenig, Emma Stone, Clairo, Childish Gambino, and Charli XCX. Take a look below.

The sister trio first released “Hallelujah” with a video directed by Paul Thomas Anderson in mid-November. Earlier this year, the group released the new songs “Summer Girl” and “Now I’m in It.” More recently, they’ve covered Leonard Cohen’s “If It Be Your Will” and Robyn’s “Show Me Love.”