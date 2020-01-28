Half Waif Announces New Album The Caretaker, Shares Video for New Song “Ordinary Talk”: Watch

Nandi Rose has announced a new Half Waif album: The Caretaker is out March 27 (via ANTI-). The LP marks Rose’s first release for the label. Along with the announcement, she’s shared a music video for the album’s first single, “Ordinary Talk.” “I wanted to honor and celebrate my ordinariness as an incredible tool for making me feel less alone,” Rose said in a statement. “The song is a reassurance that feeling bad—or ‘ill’— isn’t something that needs to be corrected.” Check out the video and her full statement below.

This February, Half Waif is playing shows with Calexico and Iron & Wine. She’ll then head back on the road in the spring. Check out her dates in the Instagram post below.

Half Waif’s last album, Lavender, came out in 2018. Read Pitchfork’s Rising feature “Half Waif’s Restless Electro Pop.”

Recognizing your own ordinariness can be depressing, or it can be a

relief. In “Ordinary Talk,” I wanted to honor and celebrate my

ordinariness as an incredible tool for making me feel less alone. The

song is a reassurance that feeling bad—or “ill”—isn’t something that

needs to be corrected. There’s a depth of experience that comes from

feeling emotions at their extremes. And it is, in fact, this vivid,

varied messiness that makes us human and ordinary. The corresponding

video, written in collaboration with director Kenna

Hynes, tracks the progression from

isolation to communion as we move from a tableau of a troupe of

strange courtiers to the neon lights of a good old house party. And as

the song shifts and melts away, the cast of characters follows and

looks outward: up toward the vast night with its unsettling drift of

stars, over a vista of coffee cups and blue TV screens and folded

t-shirts—the million tiny moments that define our days.

The Caretaker:

01 Clouds Rest

02 Siren

03 Ordinary Talk

04 My Best Self

05 In August

06 Lapsing

07 Halogen 2

08 Blinking Light

09 Brace

10 Generation

11 Window Place