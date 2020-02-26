Half Waif Shares Video for New Song “Halogen 2”: Watch

Nandi Rose is back with another new song from her forthcoming Half Waif album The Caretaker. Watch the video for “Halogen 2” (directed and edited by Kenna Hynes) below. Nandi Rose discussed the new song and video in a statement:

“Halogen 2” is a song about isolation and the search for strength. The

halogens are some of the most reactive elements on the periodic table,

and in this song, winter and a life alone in the country are like

halogen: an unrelenting force that produces change. I wrote this song

at home in Upstate New York last March at a time when my sense of

isolation was at its height. And yet I’ve always been someone who

loves my alone time, so there was a sense of shame that I couldn’t

handle it this time. I needed to tell myself and anyone witnessing my

restlessness: “Don’t misunderstand, I do what I must”; nearly a year

after writing the song, we shot most of the music video in the same

location: my house and yard. The two opposing feelings presented by

the verses and choruses are represented visually in the Blue World of

cold, stagnant country life and the Orange World of the unfettered,

fiery strength that lies beneath.

The Caretaker is out March 27 (via ANTI-). Read Pitchfork’s Rising feature “Half Waif’s Restless Electro Pop.”