Half Waif Shares Video for New Song “Halogen 2”: Watch

Nandi Rose is back with another new song from her forthcoming Half Waif album The Caretaker. Watch the video for “Halogen 2” (directed and edited by Kenna Hynes) below. Nandi Rose discussed the new song and video in a statement:
“Halogen 2” is a song about isolation and the search for strength. The
halogens are some of the most reactive elements on the periodic table,
and in this song, winter and a life alone in the country are like
halogen: an unrelenting force that produces change. I wrote this song
at home in Upstate New York last March at a time when my sense of
isolation was at its height. And yet I’ve always been someone who
loves my alone time, so there was a sense of shame that I couldn’t
handle it this time. I needed to tell myself and anyone witnessing my
restlessness: “Don’t misunderstand, I do what I must”; nearly a year
after writing the song, we shot most of the music video in the same
location: my house and yard. The two opposing feelings presented by
the verses and choruses are represented visually in the Blue World of
cold, stagnant country life and the Orange World of the unfettered,
fiery strength that lies beneath.
The Caretaker is out March 27 (via ANTI-). Read Pitchfork’s Rising feature “Half Waif’s Restless Electro Pop.”