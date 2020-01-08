Halsey Announces Tour | Pitchfork

Halsey is going on tour in support of her forthcoming record Manic. The North American trek is slated to begin in June. Joining Halsey at various stops on the tour are CHVRCHES, Omar Apollo, blackbear, and PVRIS. Check out Halsey’s tour poster below. Get tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

Halsey’s Manic comes out on January 17 (via Capitol). The album includes contributions from Alanis Morisette, BTS’ Suga, and Dominic Fike, among others. Manic follows Halsey’s 2017 record hopeless fountain kingdom.