Hand Habits Taps Angel Olsen, Lomelda, More for New wildfire covers EP

Meg Duffy aka Hand Habits has announced the wildfire covers EP, which sees five artists cover Duffy’s placeholder song “wildfire.” The EP, which is led by Hand Habits’ original, features covers by Angel Olsen, Lomelda, Kacey Johansing, Tara Jane O’Neil and John Andrews & The Yawns. All proceeds from the release will be donated to the non-profit Amazon Conservation Association. Check out Lomelda’s cover below.
Meg Duffy wrote “wildfire” during the California wildfires in 2017. In a statement, they said:
Being a touring musician eight months out of the year, you are exposed
to a lot of varying degrees of climate change effects in a short
period of time. From the gasoline that’s used to fuel touring
vehicles, to the massive amount of plastic waste at the end of every
show, to the carbon emissions released into the air by all the travel,
it’s often not the most environmentally conscious career. I wanted to
contribute, even if in a small way, to the efforts at work by the
people at the Amazon Conservation Association for being dedicated to
preserving such a vast and heartbreakingly crucial part of our
ecosystem that has been threatened by wildfires, deforestation, and
the effects of climate change. I believe that writing and performing
music can be a healing force, used for good, and not always for
capitalizing on emotions and commodifying a personality or lifestyle.
People need to be able to relate to each other, in times of joy, and
especially in times of sorrow or struggle. The Wildfire Compilation,
in partnership with Bandcamp and Saddle Creek, will be donating all of
its funds raised to the ACA in hopes to lend a helping hand to those
on the front lines of fighting climate change in places that may seem
inaccessible to those of us unable to travel at length. I chose five
artists, Tara Jane O’Neil, Lomelda, John Andrews, Angel Olsen, and
Kacey Johansing to interpret and cover my song “wildfire” that I wrote
during the California Wildfires in 2017. All of these artists are dear
friends and have all taught me a lot about the complexity of emotions
in music.