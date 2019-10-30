Hannah Diamond Shares Video for New Song “Invisible”: Watch

PC Music’s Hannah Diamond has shared a futuristic music video for her new song “Invisible.” She created the visual with director Daniel Swan. Check it out below.

Discussing the “Invisible” video in a press release, Hannah Diamond said:

Daniel helped me bring to life a story where I am working towards

creating a pixel-perfect digital version of myself as I navigate

feeling inadequate in a world dominated by advertising, fame and

stardom. I am perpetually surrounded by screens and on display for

everyone to see, but paradoxically feel completely invisible to the

one person who I wish would notice me. The “Invisible” world

represents a hyper-real reflection of real life, mirroring aspects of

my day to day; the sleepy tube journey across London Bridge, a walk

through an alternate reality where London is filled with HD billboard

images and advertising photographed by me. It explores the processes

of constructing my own “image,” as I work to completely digitise my

self to be remembered virtually forever.

Daniel Swan added, “Hannah gave me the opportunity and the freedom to design an alternate reality in which she is constantly surrounded by her own image, a world in which she is the sole focus; a highly successful and visible but emotionally fragile pop star trying to channel her pain into creating a pure vision of herself.”

“Invisible” will appear on Hannah Diamond’s forthcoming album Reflections, which now has a release date of November 22. The album was produced by A. G. Cook.

