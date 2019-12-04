Hannibal Buress Launches Festival Featuring Flying Lotus, T-Pain, More

Hannibal Buress has announced the inaugural Isola Fest, a three-day comedy and music festival taking place this month in Isola, Mississippi. Among the acts slated to perform are Flying Lotus, T-Pain, and Open Mike Eagle. Check out the full lineup, along with a statement from Hannibal Buress, below. Isola Fest spans December 13-15; tickets can be purchased here.

I’m having a festival December 13-15th in rural Mississippi. That’s

kind of short notice but I’m good with it. Isola is short for

Isolation. I know this sounds like some Fyre Festival part 2 type

situation but we have things pretty much in order. Our sandwiches are

just as equally trash as theirs though. Some things you just can’t

control. This is the town my mother’s side of the family is from. My

cousin owns a venue called Playaz Palace so I’m getting a deal on

these nights. The lineup is gonna be great. T-Pain, Flying Lotus,

Open Mike Eagle, Eryn Allen Kane, Serengeti, and Khris Royal are all

performing. It’s going to be a great time.