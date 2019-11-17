Hannibal Buress Was an MF DOOM Imposter at Adult Swim Festival: Watch

Flying Lotus appeared to bring out MF DOOM as his surprise guest at this weekend’s Adult Swim Festival, but alas, it wasn’t the actual metal-faced villain. Flying Lotus removed the false DOOM’s mask to reveal his friend and collaborator, comedian Hannibal Buress. “Hannibal, what are you doing here,” FlyLo asked. “I wanted to help out,” he replied. Watch it happen below.

This isn’t the first time a DOOM imposter has taken the stage—there’s a history of fans accusing DOOM of sending mask-wearing stand-ins to perform in his place. “Everything that we do is villain style,” DOOM explained to Rolling Stone in 2009 when asked why he puts imposters on stage.

