Happy Mondays Announce The Early EPs Box Set, Share Video: Watch

Manchester rock band Happy Mondays have announced a box set collecting their first four EPs: The Early EPs is due out in the United Kingdom on October 25 and in the United States on November 8 (via London Records). The EPs—1985’s Forty Five, 1986’s Freaky Dancin/The Egg, and 1987’s Tart Tart and 24 Hour Party People—have been remastered and are being released digitally for the first time. Below, check out a new animated video for “The Egg” (via NME).

