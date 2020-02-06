Hayley Williams Releases First Part of New Album PETALS FOR ARMOR: Listen

Hayley Williams has released the first part of her upcoming album PETALS FOR ARMOR, featuring her previously released singles and three brand new songs. She’s also shared the music video for one of those new songs, “Cinnamon.” Directed by Warren Fu, the video sees the Paramore frontwoman explore an eerie house. Find all of that below.

PETALS FOR ARMOR arrives in its entirety on May 8 via Atlantic. Before today, Williams shared the songs “Simmer” and “Leave It Alone.” She also recently made an appearance on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge, where she covered Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now.”