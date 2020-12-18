Hayley Williams Shares New Song “Find Me Here”: Listen

Hayley Williams has shared a new song called “Find Me Here,” one of three tracks on her new EP Petals for Armor: Self-Serenades that’s out today (December 18). Listen to “Find Me Here” below.

The EP also includes acoustic versions of “Simmer” and “Why We Ever,” songs from Williams’ debut solo album Petals for Armor. Following the record’s release in May, she’s shared covers of songs by Björk (“Unison”) and Radiohead (“Fake Plastic Trees”) before appearing on NPR’s “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert” series earlier this month.

Read Pitchfork’s feature “Hayley Williams Breaks Down Every Song on Her Deeply Personal Solo Album, Petals for Armor.”