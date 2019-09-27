HBO’s Euphoria Score Set for Release

UK artist Labrinth has announced the release of his score for the hit, Drake-executive-produced HBO show Euphoria. It’s due out digitally on October 4 via Milan Records. A vinyl edition will arrive later. Below, check out the album cover and tracklist, as well as a video about the score’s creation.

“My experience with Euphoria has made me a better musician,” Labrinth said in a statement. “It was a dream come true to give wings and add magic to the different storylines. It was a collaborative effort among Sam Levinson, the crew and the cast—I only added texture to an already phenomenal show. I hope that anyone who listens to the music embraces feeling something.”

This year, Labrinth co-wrote and co-produced Beyoncé’s “Spirit,” the lead single from The Lion King: The Gift. He also released LSD, the debut from his trio with Sia and Diplo.

Labrinth’s second studio LP, Imagination & The Misfit Kid, is due later in 2019 (via SYCO/RCA). The album, which follows his 2012 solo debut Electronic Earth, is set to include the singles “Something’s Got to Give,” “Miracle,” “Mount Everest,” and “All for Us,” which features Euphoria star Zendaya.

Euphoria (Original Score From the HBO Series):

01 New Girl

02 Formula

03 Preparing for Call

04 Forever

05 Planning Date

06 Nate Growing Up

07 Home From Rehab

08 We All Knew

09 Say Goodnight

10 Shy Guy

11 Following Tyler

12 Still Don’t Know My Name

13 Kat’s Denial

14 Slideshow

15 Family Vacation

16 Grapefruit Diet

17 WTF Are We Talking For

18 Euphoria Funfair

19 The Lake

20 Maddy’s Story

21 Demanding Excellence

22 McKay & Cassie

23 Gangster

24 When I R.I.P

25 Arriving at the Formal

26 Virgin Piña Colada’s