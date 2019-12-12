HEALTH and Xiu Xiu Drop New Song “DELICIOUS APE”: Listen

HEALTH and Xiu Xiu have teamed up for a new song. It’s called “DELICIOUS APE.” Have a listen below; scroll down for HEALTH’s statement on the collaboration.
HEALTH have also announced a European tour next year, which follows their North American dates this month. Find those dates at the band’s website. Get tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
HEALTH:
The noise/DIY scene of the mid-’00s was characterized by an incredibly
high tolerance for “difficult” musical experiences. In many ways, the
petit arms race to fortify our listening habits with the avant garde
while competing with a handful of unknown bands to create the most
challenging music possible was ironically juvenile and provincial. A
preoccupation with abrasive experimentalism is not exactly a recipe
for toe tapping or hummable melody, and many of us obscured the more
enjoyable elements of music-making and listening in favor of weird
shit…. But not Xiu Xiu goddamn it.
No other project of the most formative era for our band even comes
close to so perfectly combining the elements of free noise, drone
music, and experimental electronics with raw emotion, melody, and
choruses. Nobody else even had choruses. Not many of us are left of
this particular vintage. Most of the scene moved on to DJing house and
starting podcasts. Xiu Xiu is still making great and uniquely moving
music. We are simply happy to get the chance to be a part of it. What
did the Minutemen say? “Mr. Narrator, this is Bob Dylan to me.” Yeah,
something like that.