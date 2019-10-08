Helado Negro Shares New Video for “Seen My Aura”: Watch

Helado Negro has shared a new music video for his This Is How You Smile song “Seen My Aura.” The Jason Evans-directed visual follows a group of kids lounging at the neighborhood pool on summer vacation. Watch the colorful clip below.

In addition to the music video, Helado Negro and his Smile Band have announced a new release, Live at KCRW. As the title suggests, the album was recorded live at the Los Angeles radio station. It is slated to arrive on November 15 (via RVNG Intl.).

Helado Negro is currently on tour. Next month, on Friday, November 1, he’ll perform at this year’s Pitchfork Music Festival Paris. Check out Helado Negro’s tour poster below. Get tickets to Pitchfork Paris here.

Live at KCRW:

01 Running

02 Two Lucky

03 Pais Nublado

04 Language of Happening

05 Please Won’t Please

06 Imagining What to Do