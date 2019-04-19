Her Smell Soundtrack Coming to Vinyl

Keegan DeWitt’s original score for the rock’n’roll drama Her Smell is coming to vinyl. Waxwork Records will release the film’s soundtrack on two 180 gram LPs (one black, one pink), as well as a companion 7″ EP on white vinyl. The latter includes tracks performed by the film’s fictional alt-rock trio Akergirls, played by Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson, and Amber Heard. Also included on the 7″ are two solo tracks performed by Elisabeth Moss as her lead character Becky Something.

The Waxwork package will also include liner notes by Moss and writer/director Alex Ross Perry, an insert booklet, and a digital download of the album. It is expected to ship in May. Preview the vinyl packaging and listen to the score below.

Written and directed by Alex Ross Perry, Her Smell follows Becky Something (Moss), a self-destructive punk icon and lead vocalist of the fictional ’90s band Something She. Read “Elisabeth Moss Is Essentially Courtney Love in the Rock’n’Roll Drama Her Smell” over on the Pitch.