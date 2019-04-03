Holy Ghost! Detail New Album, Share New Song: Listen

Holy Ghost! have announced a new album called Work. It’s set to arrive on June 21 via the classic New York City disco label West End Records. The duo has also shared a new track called “Escape From the Los Angeles.” Check it out, along with the tracklist and album artwork, below.
Work is Holy Ghost’s third full-length—their first since 2013’s Dynamics. The 12-song album includes the previously shared “Anxious” and “Epton on Broadway (Part I & Part II).” The record is the first original LP released via West End in decades.
Featured on the cover of Work is a piece by artist Agnes Denes called Wheatfield – A Confrontation: Battery Park Landfill, Downtown Manhattan – The Harvest, 1982. Holy Ghost!’s Alex Frankel said in a statement:
We’ve been obsessed with images of The Harvest for years. On a
purely visual level, its infinitely surreal and beautiful. On a more
conceptual level, as artists born in NYC the same year the field was
planted, we’ve been drawn to it as statement about the value of
process: You simply make something here, you plant the field, you do
the “work,” and then over time its meaning changes shapes along with
the city and world around it. We are eternally grateful to Agnes for
giving us this image to use as the cover for our third full-length
album. And we could not be more proud to be releasing this album on
West End Records.
Work:
01 Epton on Broadway Part I
02 Epton on Broadway Part II
03 Anxious
04 Heaven Knows What
05 Nicky Buckingham
06 Do This
07 One for Pete
08 My Happy House
09 Heaven Forbid
10 Soon
11 Slow Burn
12 Escape From Los Angeles
Watch Holy Ghost! perform at Pitchfork Music Festival 2016: